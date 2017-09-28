Regulators approve Sacred Wind solar proposal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Residents in some of the most remote corners of the Navajo Nation will have access to phone and internet service under a plan approved by New Mexico utility regulators.

The Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday gave unanimous approval to a plan by Sacred Wind Communications to use the New Mexico Universal Service Fund to help pay for individual solar units that can be used on homes without electricity.

Officials say the units can power a wireless subscriber antenna, a voice and broadband modem, a computer and at least one desk lamp.

Commissioner Lynda Lovejoy says at least 150 homes on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico will benefit from the technology.

The service fund will cover half the cost of the solar unit. Sacred Wind will cover the other half.