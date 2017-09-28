Pet Mayoral Race 2017 heats up in the Village of Corrales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the Albuquerque Mayoral Race just days away, excitement remains unfettered in another critical Mayoral Race: the Village of Corrales Pet Mayoral Race.

The Village of Corrales invites citizens to strut their mutts and promenade their ponies in the 2017 Harvest Festival Pet Parade. All pets are welcome, and prizes are awarded in numerous categories. This year’s theme: Dia de los Muertos.

Additionally, the hotly anticipated Pet Mayoral 2017 Election results will be announced on Sunday, October 1 at noon. In studio, two of the candidates were given the opportunity to state their platform.

Tension rose when two candidate, Willow the Labrador and Flower the Chicken, were clearly acrimonious with one another. Voting remains open through Saturday, September 30.

Registration for the parade begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday September 30, at the former Rancho De Corrales Event Center.

Entry Fee: $2/Pet or $5 per rescue group All donations collected will go directly to Corrales Animal Control to help with emergency care for animals that Animal Control has in their custody.

For more information on the Pet Mayoral candidates or the parade, visit the Village of Corrales website.