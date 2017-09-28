People concerned for safety at busy Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been more than 30 crashes at a busy intersection near I-40 within this past year. People who work and live near Broadway and Indian School are worried and want changes.

The owner of Plaza Ciudana along the intersection says it’s not safe to turn onto Broadway coming from either side of Indian School, but people take their chances anyway.

“We’ve had a number of incidences of accidents that have happened in that intersection,” said Tim Matthews, one of the owners of Plaza Ciudana.

Matthews says he’s seen more car accidents than he’d like to since the apartment complex opened in 2014 at the corner of Broadway and Indian School.

“Many of them have been a result of people attempting to cross Broadway, along Indian School there, and being struck in the intersection there,” he said.

Not only that, but the building’s location makes it a prime target when crashes do happen.

“We’ve had a couple of accidents that have actually struck the units on the corner,” said Matthews.

According to Albuquerque Police, since January 2016 there have been 15 crashes with injuries and 18 without injuries. Matthews says those numbers are too high, and now he wants the city to do something about it.

“It could even be you know just like a blinking red light for a four way stop or something. Or even just a yield for the traffic on Broadway,” he said.

It became clear to Matthews that something needed to change after one of his residents lost a family member in a crash while leaving the building.

Matthews says his top priority is making sure the people living and working in the building feel safe whenever they are there.

“We just want to do anything that we can to make the area as safe as possible for our residents as they come and go,” he said.

The Department of Municipal Development says they are doing a study at Broadway and Odelia, about a half mile south of the intersection. The study is to try to find ways to calm traffic on Broadway.

There is a traffic signal at Broadway and Odelia. The findings of the study there will decide if other changes need to be made in order to ease traffic.