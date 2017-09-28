On the Stage: ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ at MTS

“In each of us, there are two natures. It is the curse of mankind that these polar twins should be constantly struggling. If this primitive duality of man – good and evil – could be housed in separate identities, life would be relieved of all that is unbeatable. ” -Robert Louis Stevenson, from “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”

The immortal words reflecting the duality of mankind are brought to the stage at Musical Theater Southwest with the Broadway smash Jekyll & Hyde.

Loosely based on the novel, the musical tells the story of the deranged doctor, as he delves into the story’s shades of grey in a world of black and white, good and evil.

Widely hailed as a challenging and progressive musical for performers and audience alike, Jekyll & Hyde opens October 6th at the African American Performing Arts Complex at Expo New Mexico.

For more information, visit MusicalTheatreSW.com.