New road opens up 12K acres of state land to sportsmen

MORA, N.M. (KRQE) – After a 20 year fight a new road is open, giving sportsmen access to 12,000 acres that were inaccessible before.

Game Unit 48 in Mora County’s White Peak region is home to deer, elk, turkey, bear, cougar and other animals.

The State Land Commissioner and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have worked to get a new road cleared through there and a new campground built.

Previously, the state land could only be accessed through a private road, creating a battle between hunters, land owners and the state.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation spent the $20,000 needed to build the road and to buy a 35 year right-of-way.

 

