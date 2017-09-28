New Mexico State gives football coach Doug Martin 3 year extension

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin’s year just got a little sweeter. The school has extended his contract for three years. The extension will keep Martin in Aggies Crimson and White through the 2020 season.

Martin’s work on raising the team’s APR and performance on the field factored into Athletic Director Mario Moccia’s decision to extend him. Martin will keep his same base salary of $364,044 with added incentives. Wins over rivals New Mexico and UTEP will get him $5,000 each.

Martin would have pocketed $10,000 this year because he led his Aggies to a sweep of their rivals. Should the Aggies and Martin part ways before the term of his extension is done, the buyout would be $180,000 for the first year of the extension, $120,000 for the second, and $160,000 for the third and final year.

The deal also includes a revenue share for Martin based on the last five years of revenue generated by the football program, like single game and ticket sales. The 2-2 Aggies are at Arkansas on Saturday.