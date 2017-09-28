The weather disturbance that caused widespread rain across New Mexico on Wednesday is lifting north of the state. We will keep moisture across most areas on Friday with a nice storm crop. The storms will thin out over the weekend and more and more sunshine will be the rule. We will get off to a quiet weather start next week before more moisture rolls in by Wednesday.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event