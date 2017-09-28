Local kids test out an imagination playground

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local kids had quite the surprise Thursday.

YDI was awarded an imaginations playground at its warehouse near First Street and Lomas.

The set includes oversized blue foam parts that children can connect and build into different structures.

Kids were able to try it out Thursday morning. “It gives their minds the ability to grow to be creative, to work as teams, to socialize, as well as to be physically active. You can see them behind me. They are just going crazy with this toy,” Eugene Sun from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ka-Boom helped pay for the playground.

 

