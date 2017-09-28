Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Rain continues to fall across New Mexico this morning… with more on the way this afternoon and evening. Scattered to widespread storms will pack heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning – be sure to stay out of arroyos and low-lying areas. Morning fog and cloud cover will keep temperatures well below average in most areas – expect highs to top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy conditions will return with easterly winds reaching 10-20mph sustained, gusting to 30mph across the Albuquerque-metro area.

FRIDAY: More scattered to widespread storms and showers are expected, particularly for those across central and eastern NM. Drier air will begin to work in over western NM, limiting rain chances but not squashing them completely. A few more breaks of sunshine will help warm temperatures a few degrees Friday afternoon.