Instagram adds troll protecting feature

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Can social media really be tamed? Instagram is trying to rein in online trolls with a new feature.

The photo-sharing app has a new comment-control tool in place. Instagram users will now have a handful of filtering options for comments.

Comments can also be blocked from specific users like people you follow or your followers. Pew Research Center recently reported that online abuse is as rampant as ever.

The study found that four in 10 adults, which is 41 percent, say they have been harassed online. In 2014, Pew Research conducted a survey on this topic and found that 35 percent of Americans had experienced some form of online harassment.