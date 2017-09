Celebrate UNM Homecoming with a cherry & silver dining experience like no other.

The UNM Alumni Association invites you to Diner en Rouge, a Lobo take on the popular Diner en Blanc. Instead of donning your white attire, Diner en Rouge requires your best reds, along with a picnic basket or ice chest full of your own feast.

The event is this Friday, September 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Karen Abraham Courtyard outside of Hodgin Hall.

For ticket and event information, visit UNMAlumni.com.