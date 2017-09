ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lockdown at Grant Middle School in Albuquerque has been lifted.

The lockdown occurred just after 2 p.m. due to police activity in the area of Constitution and Moon Street NE.

It was lifted just before 2:30 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Lockdown at Grant Middle Schools has been lifted. — APS (@ABQschools) September 28, 2017

Grant Middle School has been placed in a lockdown due to a police investigation in the area. — APS (@ABQschools) September 28, 2017