ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline for DACA recipients to submit their renewal requests is coming up.

The extension applies to DACA recipients who benefits expire before March 5 have until next Thursday to send in their requests.

New Mexico is home to about 7,000 members of the DACA program.

New Mexico and other lawmakers are pushing for an extension to the filing period, while Congress works out a more permanent deal on DACA.