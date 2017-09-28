Cultural Atlas: Stepping Out at MIAC

It’s an exhibition ten thousand years in the making, and it’s showing now at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe.

Stepping Out explores the cultural tradition of footwear among our native ancestors in the southwest. For thousands of years, sandals crafted from yucca and other natural materials were the mainstay for foot protection. The 14th century, sandals gave way to moccasins, which became the mainstay for southwestern inhabitants.

This exhibition features a variety of styles -including modern interpretations of ancient footwear, including Chuck Taylors and high heels.

Stepping Out runs now through September of 2018. For more information, visit IndianArtsAndCulture.org