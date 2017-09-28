Cowboys, Elliott trying to find 2016 groove in running game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott finally had his first breakaway run of the season in Week 3 at Arizona, then lost 8 yards on his last carry with Dallas trying to run out the clock in a 28-17 win.

At least the Cowboys and their 2016 NFL rushing leader could say they bounced back solidly from Elliott’s worst game as a pro in a loss to Denver.

The win over the Cardinals also demonstrated that Dallas is still searching for the dominance that powered the league’s second-best running game a year ago.