Cowboys, Elliott trying to find 2016 groove in running game

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77), center Travis Frederick (72), guard Zack Martin (70) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) line up against the New York Giants during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have two offensive linemen in new spots after the retirement of right tackle Doug Free and left guard Ron Leary’s departure in free agency. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott finally had his first breakaway run of the season in Week 3 at Arizona, then lost 8 yards on his last carry with Dallas trying to run out the clock in a 28-17 win.

At least the Cowboys and their 2016 NFL rushing leader could say they bounced back solidly from Elliott’s worst game as a pro in a loss to Denver.

The win over the Cardinals also demonstrated that Dallas is still searching for the dominance that powered the league’s second-best running game a year ago.

