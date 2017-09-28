Court invalidates 10 vetoes by New Mexico governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s secretary of state says 10 bills have been enacted into law after a court found that vetoes by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez were invalid.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Thursday that a state district court judge denied a request to block the bills while the governor prepares an appeal.

Members of the Democrat-led Legislature say Martinez either failed to indicate the reason why she vetoed the bills or missed a three-day deadline. Those veto requirements are designed to help lawmakers respond to the governor’s concerns and to keep the Legislature operating efficiently.

If left standing, the newly enacted laws open the way for industrial hemp research programs and allow high school students to count computer science classes toward core math credits needed for graduation.