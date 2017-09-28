County holds public memorial burial ceremony to honor the forgotten

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county honored those who might otherwise be forgotten with a public memorial burial ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Fairview Cemetry for unclaimed and indigent people.

“We’ve decided that this is the best way to honor Bernalillo County residents that passed away by giving them a dignified and respectful memorial service,” Lisa Sedillo-White from Bernalillo County said.

The ceremony honored 86 people including four military veterans whose remains were never claimed by family.