Community charity’s largest event of the year to feature pie-eating competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Supporting the community charity La Vida Felicidad is even sweeter, thanks to a pie-eating competition.

La Vida Felicidad is a non-profit organization that has provided family centered services to children and families, adults with disabilities, and senior citizens for 34 years. This year, on Saturday, October 14 at Los Lunas Hertiage Park, they are hosting the 6th Annual Dash on the Ditch 5k/10k walk/run.

This is the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year. Also featured is their Family Fall Festival, which takes place in the park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free community event with games, activities, and a children’s raffle with tons of prizes.

Among the activities at the event: the infamous pie-eating contest. In studio, tough competitors gave home viewers a preview of the action.

For more information on the event, visit La Vida Felicidad’s website.