Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Another day of scattered showers and cool Fall temps are ahead for New Mexico. A storm system is still sitting over the region and this will continue to provide the region with scattered showers this afternoon. Rain will focus across central and northern New Mexico today. It won’t be as active this afternoon and evening as it was yesterday, but there will still be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. The rain chances will continue on Friday before drier air starts to work in and temperatures will be warming back up.

