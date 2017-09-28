Career criminal challenges officers to fight on Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police said Robert Martinez was out of prison for less than a month when he challenged officers to a fight, but it was a losing proposition.

Back in July, Albuquerque police officers raced with lights and sirens to get to the Giant’s gas station at San Mateo and Menaul boulevards.

One of the initial officers on scene was responding to a possible domestic dispute. The officers who followed heard over the radio that Martinez had attacked that officer.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez “started swinging at the officer and was able to strike him several times on the upper left side of the face.”

Police said Martinez also tried to get ahold of the officer’s gun.

When the second officer arrived, lapel video shows Martinez doing jumping-jacks to get warmed up to then challenge the second officer.

Seconds later, he charged at the officer, who warned him multiple times to get on the ground. The officer deployed his Taser and with one shock, Martinez went down.

This career criminal is known for giving police a hard time. According to the Department of Corrections, he spent nearly two years behind bars for scuffling with officers back in 2014. In that case, police said he also tried to take one of their guns.

DOC said he was released on parole back in June.

During the gas station scuffle, he ended up back in handcuffs.

APD said when paramedics arrived to check-out Martinez, he kicked one of them in the chest.

According to the DOC, Martinez is back in prison for violating his parole from the 2014 case.