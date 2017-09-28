Belen sees business boom

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New businesses have their eyes on the city of Belen.

The city, which had been struggling from a lack of tax revenue in recent years, is now seeing a surge in new businesses.

Back in June, KRQE News 13 reported on the plans for a new Loves Truck Stop. Now several other businesses are moving in, too.

Tractor Supply Company has bought the old Alco on Reinken Avenue. There’s also a new Railway Employees Credit Union and a new Domino’s in the works.

Keter Plastics also relocated to the old Solo Cup factory earlier this year, filling that longtime vacant building.

Belen’s mayor says in the last two years the city has seen more economic development than they have in the last 25 years.

“I think they have recognized first that we do have the rail infrastructure in Belen to support some big manufacturing,” Mayor Jerah Cordova said.

The mayor says a new photography business has also moved into the Belen airport and the Air Force is now doing training there. He says all of this increases the tax base.

A few years ago, the city was laying off and furloughing employees because of budget cuts. In recent months, however, they’ve added hundreds of jobs.

