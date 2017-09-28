Beautiful You: The Remedy Day Spa offers Urban Retreat

If you’re looking for a luxurious getaway without the need to get away, look no further than the Remedy Day Spa in Nob Hill.

The urban retreat offers a variety of spa services, including massages, manicures and pedicures, scrubs, wraps and facials. All services include access to the outdoor patio, where guests can soak in the hot tub or sauna.

The Day Spa also offers a series of classes for wellness, including Vinyasa Flow Yoga and massage for expecting mothers.

Book your next appointment online at TheRemedyDaySpa.com.