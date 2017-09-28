Albuquerque businessman Chaves dropping out of mayor’s race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Albuquerque businessman Ricardo Chaves says he’s dropping out the city’s mayoral race.

Chaves said in a statement Thursday that he’s aware of the poll numbers and has become convinced that he’ll come up short of votes in Tuesday’s election.

Chaves says he’s now endorsing fellow Republican Dan Lewis for mayor.

He says Lewis has the best chance of being one of the final two candidates to make it into a runoff election.

There are eight people running for mayor and if no candidate gets 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will face off in a November runoff.

This year’s race is the first mayoral campaign in 20 years without an incumbent on the ballot.

Richard Berry has been Albuquerque’s mayor since 2009 and isn’t seeking re-election to a third term.