Video shows State Police officer hit bicyclist outside State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment a State Police officer ran into a bicyclist outside the State Fair.

Dash cam from the police cruiser shows the officer driving right into the sun, with heavy glare on the windshield.

As the car turns from Lomas and San Pedro, you can see the bicyclist in the crosswalk before the car hits him.

That bicyclist suffered minor injuries and admits to drinking and doing heroin before the crash.

Police say the officer is not expected to face any disciplinary action.