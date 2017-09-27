Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 5th birthday with Puddles the Goose

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating their 5th birthday party with cupcakes, activities, and an enormous blue goose.



All are welcome to celebrate Valle de Oro NWR’s 5th birthday party on Saturday, September 30 from 10 a.m to 2 pm. There will be free cupcakes at noon, live music, children’s activities, hayride tours and food trucks. Attendees are asked to bring a nature related children’s book for the book drive.

To promote the party, KRQE staff was treated to a visit by an enormous, dancing blue goose who will also be in attendance at the event.

For more information, visit the Valle de Oro NWR’s website.