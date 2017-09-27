Valencia High student killed in head-on crash near school

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student was killed and three others injured in a head-on crash near the school.

It happened Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. on Bonita Vista, north of the high school.

Erika Herrera, 17, was a passenger of a truck that crossed the center line and hit another truck head on.

The driver, also a high schooler, along with the two in the other vehicle, say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

That stretch of road has experienced a number of crashes over the years.