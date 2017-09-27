UNM hold debate for Albuquerque mayoral candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just six days away from the Albuquerque mayoral election and now there is another chance to get a glimpse at some of the candidates.

The University of New Mexico is holding a debate Wednesday with Tim Keller, Brian Colon, Gus Pedrotty, Michelle Garcia Holmes, and Susan Wheeler-Deichsel.

The debate questions will be from students, and the audience will be able to hold up green chile signs if they like a candidate’s answer or a red chile sign if they don’t.

The debate is at the Student Union Building at 5:30 p.m.