Teen accused of shooting young woman in Valencia County expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of killing a young woman is expected in court for the first time Wednesday.

Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies say teens and young adults were hanging out at 17-year-old Israel Treadwell’s home near Highway 41 and El Cid Loop on Monday, while his parents were asleep.

They say an argument erupted and 22-year-old Miranda Molinar was shot. It is unclear what the argument was about or if she was the intended target.

Investigators are still trying to find out where Treadwell got the gun.