Talking Tech: Experience IT

Comcast is teaming up with the New Mexico Technology Council to celebrate all things tech in our state with Experience IT. The week-long event gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, technicians, hackers and tech fans for presentations, talks and parties.

NM Technology Council President Nyika Allen stops by the studio to discuss what the week features, focusing on Friday’s conference taking place at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Comcast, who is always on the forefront of the relationship between community and technology, is sponsoring the event, staying in line with their commitment to improve our community in a variety of ways.

IT is awesome! For more details, log on to ExperienceITNM.com.