State Police officer makes 100th DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is getting a special recognition for keeping the roads safe.

State Police posted on Facebook that Officer Raymundo Lujan made his 100th DWI arrest.

Officer Lujan has been with the New Mexico State Police for two years.

During his tenure on the DWI Unit, hid DWI conviction rate is more than 90 percent.

Chief Kassetas says the “dedication of Officer Lujan is outstanding and inspirational not only to his peers and supervisors but the community as a whole.”

