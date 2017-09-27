September 27th Morning Rush: Widespread storms, showers expected throughout New Mexico

1. A soggy day ahead of us with scattered to widespread storms on tap. Hardest hit areas look to be those within western New Mexico and high terrain areas. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning are all possible within any given storm. Limited sunshine and cloud cover will help keep temperatures cool – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s (most of us well below average for this time of year). Strong east winds will continue to crank across the Albuquerque-metro area with sustained speeds ranging between 20-30mph, gusting to 40mph.

2. An Albuquerque Police Detective is expected to take the stand in the trial of a teen accused of killing Manzano High School student. Prosecutors and defense are moving on to witness testimony Wednesday in Esias Madrid’s trial. He’s accused of firing the gun that killed 17-year old Jaydon Chavez-Silver at a house party in the heights in 2015. An accused “co-conspirator” Nicholas Gonzales is expected to testify against Madrid, saying he had a gun and fired multiple rounds at the home hoping to hurt someone else. Madrid’s defense says that story is bogus. The trial is expected to last all week.

3. A lot of attention is expected to be paid to a special Albuquerque Public Schools board meeting Wednesday and it’s over who could be there. Board member Analee Maestas is accused of stealing from a charter school she was running. Earlier this week New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas demanded she resign from the board immediately saying she’s no longer qualified. Last month State Auditor Tim Keller revealed Maestas and her daughter, embezzled nearly $700,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center. Maestas has responded, saying she’s innocent. The special board meeting is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.

4.Albuquerque could be one step closer to adding the tallest building to the city skyline. The city’s development commission unanimously chose the 386-feet tall symphony tower proposal as its top choice for a site at Third Street and Marquette, right across the street from Civic Plaza. Developers are now working to determine what kind of tax breaks they’ll need to make it happen.

5. A New Mexico family has a big idea that could save lives. Tammy Robinson and her five kids have been putting together diabetic food kits for all Los Lunas schools. The idea came when one of Robinson’s daughters realized her friend, who has diabetes, was trapped in another part of the school during a lockdown drill. The Robinsons have already put together around 700 bags of emergency juice and crackers.

Morning’s Top Stories