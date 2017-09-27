Search for new UNM president continues

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search for the University of New Mexico’s net president is now at the interview stage but a faculty resolution could change that.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Board of Regents say the search committee completed the first round of candidate interviews last week.

The Regents still intend to formally address a faculty senate resolution asking the board to postpone the search and extend interim President Chaouki Abdallah’s time on the job.

A vote at a special meeting is expected next Tuesday.

 

