School board member accused of embezzling money expected to be at APS meeting

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eyes will be on the APS Special Board meeting, not for what will be discussed but for who is expected to be there.

Board member Analee Maestas is accused of stealing from a charter school she ran.

Earlier this week, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas demanded she resign from the board immediately saying she’s no longer qualified for her position.

Last month, State Auditor Tim Keller revealed Maestas and her daughter embezzled nearly $700,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Maestas responded to his threat with her own letter saying she’s innocent.

Wednesdays APS Special Board meeting is slated for 4:45 p.m.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s