School board member accused of embezzling money expected to be at APS meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eyes will be on the APS Special Board meeting, not for what will be discussed but for who is expected to be there.

Board member Analee Maestas is accused of stealing from a charter school she ran.

Earlier this week, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas demanded she resign from the board immediately saying she’s no longer qualified for her position.

Last month, State Auditor Tim Keller revealed Maestas and her daughter embezzled nearly $700,000 while running La Promesa Early Learning Center.

Maestas responded to his threat with her own letter saying she’s innocent.

Wednesdays APS Special Board meeting is slated for 4:45 p.m.