Santa Fe restaurant claims Gov. Martinez dined-and-dashed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe restaurant is claiming Gov. Susana Martinez dined-and-dashed.

The general manager of Five Star Burger in Santa Fe, Robert Gonzales, would not go on camera but says the governor came in with security around 1 p.m.

He says they ordered separately and that while her security detail paid, he says the governor walked out.

The governor’s office issued the following statement Wednesday night:

This is a supersized nothing-burger. The governor pays for her meals, including this one, and attempting to exploit an obviously honest misunderstanding just demonstrates how petty our politics have become. – Joseph Cueto, spokesman for the Governor’s Office

However, the spokesperson never went into detail about what the misunderstanding was.

The restaurant says someone from the from the governor’s office came in around 7 p.m. to pay the bill.