Santa Fe Police host “Coffee with a Cop” event to connect with community

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — “Coffee with a Cop” brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Lt. Marvin Paulk visited the KRQE studio to chat over a cup of coffee answering viewer questions, addressing the need for more SFPD recruits, and sharing his story in a good-natured effort to mingle with the community. Police across the nation are intent on demystifying and removing the stigmatization of their role in the community, and encouraging the public to relate personally, over cups of coffee.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” event in Santa Fe will take place on October 4 at Java Joe’s.

To find out more about this event or SFPD recruitment, visit SFPD’s website.