Prosecutors to begin witness testimony in Esias Madrid murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is expected to call up its first witness in the murder trial of Esias Madrid.

Madrid is the 19-year-old accused of pulling the trigger the night Manzano High School student, Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot and killed.

Albuquerque Police Detective Jodi Gonterman is expected to take the stand as one of the prosecution’s witness Wednesday.

“Jaydon was killed by a bullet that came from the gun that the defendant, Esias Madrid shot into this house,” said Assistant District Attorney for Bernalillo County, Penny Gilbert during opening statements Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the night of the shooting, Madrid was with four others including Nicholas Gonzales, who is already serving time for his involvement that night.

The state says Gonzales will testify that they wanted retaliation for a friend who had been beaten up at the home and although he and Madrid fired at the house, Gonzales’ gun jammed after a single shot.

Madrid’s defense says Gonzales is just trying to protect himself.

“I’m going to ask you to consider and ask yourself, how many lies and inconsistencies are you willing to stomach from the state’s witnesses just because you’re going to be outraged about what happened to Jaydon Chavez Silver,” said Daniel Salazar, attorney for Esias Madrid.

The trial is expected to last all week.

The witness list also includes others inside the car the night of the shooting and people inside the house party where Jaydon was killed.

Madrid is already serving 16 years for his role in the murder of a different teen.