Play suspended in round 2 of USGA Women’s Team Championship/New Mexico 25th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They will not know their fate until Thursday morning. The three member New Mexico team of Jacque Galloway, Chanet Fiorina Trujillo and Samantha Surette made up ground in round two. The top 21 teams will advance to the final round of the 12th USGA Women’s Team Championship. New Mexico had moved up from the 32nd position to a tie for 25th after their round Wednesday.

Play was suspended after 6 p.m. with some teams still on the course. Play will resume Thursday morning. New Mexico moved up behind the steady play of Galloway. The Cleveland High star needed a birdie putt to close out her round with an even par 72. Galloway nailed a 30-foot putt to get the score she desired.

“The front nine, I didn’t, I wouldn’t say I played bad, but I wasn’t hitting the ball as well and then once I got to 7, 8 and 9 I started to like kind of make that transition so I was actually pretty happy with the way I finished,” said Galloway.

As a team New Mexico is 22 over par after a very tough first round.

“It was a lot of my mental game that I need to improve on,” said Fiorina Trujillo. “I know that I can play as well as any of these girls out here and it’s just executing that shot.”

Her teammate Samantha Surette is glad for the opportunity to compete against such good talent.

“The skill and the talent out here is incredible and to be representing New Mexico playing with all of these ladies is just incredible,” said Surette.

New York leads the tournament at 1 under par. Florida and Tennessee are tied for second at even par.