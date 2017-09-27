Pet of the Week: ‘Goose’

Joe Wilson from Animal Humane stops by the studios with “Goose” a 1 1/2-year-old Lab mix looking for a forever home. Goose has been around kids and families, has a sweet temperament and loves to play. He’s a larger sized dog, so a large backyard to play is preferred.

We’re also getting details on a weekend celebration with YogaZo, which is celebrating two years in business. The mobile yoga studio will be at Rio Grande Brewing this weekend, featuring classes and an animal adoption.

For more information, visit AnimalHumaneNM.org.