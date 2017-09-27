Older schools throughout APS could see more remodels in the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the population in Albuquerque stagnates, and the number of kids going to APS slowly declines, the district has turned its attention from building new schools, to fixing up the old ones.

“I think it’s terrific, it’s certainly an upgrade from what they had in the past,” said Alex Litz, whose child attends Marie Hughes Elementary School.

Marie Hughes is the most recent APS school to get a total remodel.

“I like that more expanded library and the cafeteria is really nice, and everything is really beautiful now,” said another parent.

With an entirely new look, and new amenities, the kids like it too.

“I like the rusty look, I think it looks nice,” said one student.

Scott Elder, the Chief Operations Officer with APS, said it’s all part of the master plan.

“It’s a six-year plan where we look at all of our facilities and we develop some action steps for each of the facilities,” said Elder.

With more than 140 schools that need a total of about $2 billion worth of work, Elder said which schools get rebuilt first depends on how serious the needs are.

“The schools are ranked and rated and we look at those and it helps us to make determinations on which schools to work on,” he said.

Over the past few years, Del Norte High School was rebuilt, Wilson Middle school got a remodel, and Mountain View Elementary got an even bigger one.

On the APS website, you can click on your school to see what’s needed, and how much it costs. For example, Roosevelt Middle School in Tijeras needs nearly $60 million in repairs.

“If it’s around needing 40 percent of it to be replaced, it’s actually more cost effective to just build a new building,” said Elder.

He said schools up next to see major renovations include McKinley Middle School, Ventana Ranch Elementary and Hubert Humphrey Elementary.

“We plan out six years in advance. We have about 20 projects that are in design, at any given time,” said Elder.

Elder said they stick to a specific type of architecture because it helps keep costs down by sticking to a similar blue print. He also said because enrollment has declined over the years, many of the redesigns call for smaller schools.