Northbound Coors Bypass closed at 7 Bar Loop due to crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say northbound Coors bypass is closed at Eagle Ranch due to an accident.

Officers responded to the four-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. The scene is now a full motors call-out.

One person involved is said to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bypass is expected to remain closed for several hours.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates.