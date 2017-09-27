New road feature causing accidents and backups, drivers say

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Alta Vista Street at St. Francis Drive, there is a new road feature people who live and work nearby say is causing all kinds of problems.

“I see a lot of people swerving and almost getting in accidents. As you can see, there’s a lot of residue around here so clearly there’s a lot of accidents around here,” said Megan Parkins, who lives nearby.

“At five o’clock, it’s horrible you can’t even turn left. I have to turn right and go all the way around because of the traffic,” said Reina Montoya, who works nearby.

What’s causing the trouble is a ‘traffic calming device’ called a ‘bulb-out.’

The spokesperson for the city of Santa Fe, Matt Ross, says bulb-outs are “well-established traffic calming devices designed to slow drivers down, delineate parking, keep drivers from improperly using parking lanes or street shoulders as an improvised turn lane and help make pedestrians safer.”

Bulb-outs line Alta Vista. Parkins says most of them aren’t a problem, but the bulb-out closest to the Alta Vista-St. Francis light is a hazard because it seriously shortens the right-hand turn lane and forces bikers into a traffic lane.

“I want it to go away. I would like it to go away for all of our sakes, people who are on bikes people who are driving, anyone. It doesn’t make any sense and it’s a total waste of money,” said Parkins.

The Santa Fe Police Department does not have any record of accidents at that intersection, but drivers say this bulb-out has caused several.

“It just takes looking at the street to understand there have been accidents on this road. You just have to have two eyes to be able to see it,” said Parkins.

Parkins is describing the pieces of shattered headlights, a quarter of a bumper and a hubcap that surround the bulb-out.

“It’s like car carnage all up and down the road here,” said Parkins.

Parkins says the bulb-out is impossible to see if you’re more than five cars back from the light, which is one reason she believes drivers keep hitting it.

She says the city added a sign “within the last day or two” to help people notice the extended curb.

“I just think it’s ridiculous. It seems like a total waste of money to me. I don’t understand why they did it,” said Parkins.

Parkins, Montoya and another driver KRQE News 13 spoke to off camera, all say they want this bulb-out gone before traffic gets worse or someone gets hurt. However, they aren’t hopeful the city will listen to their complaints.

KRQE News 13 asked the city why the bulb-out was put so close to a turn lane and how much it cost to put it there. The city did not return our calls.