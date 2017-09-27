New Mexico officials fighting monument changes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s delegation is fighting the possible changes to two of the state’s national monuments.

Tuesday Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich along with members of Congress Ben Ray Lujan and Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

They urged him to keep New Mexico’s national monuments the same, saying Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s report had factual errors.

Zinke recommended that six monuments including the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and Rio Grande del Norte national monuments be reduced in size.