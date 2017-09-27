After a very wet Wednesday across the state will lead to more widespread showers on Thursday. Storms across western New Mexico will become scattered but central and eastern areas will continue to see a good chance to get wet. Showers will continue on Friday before tapering off late in the day. A drier weekend will lead to warming temperatures in the low 80s.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
