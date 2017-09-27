Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Storm Chances Look Good

After a very wet Wednesday across the state will lead to more widespread showers on Thursday. Storms across western New Mexico will become scattered but central and eastern areas will continue to see a good chance to get wet. Showers will continue on Friday before tapering off late in the day. A drier weekend will lead to warming temperatures in the low 80s.

