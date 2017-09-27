Man who ran from police across I-25 was wanted for attempted murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was caught driving a stolen car, but police say the man who was recorded on cell phone video risking his life by running across the freeway was also wanted for attempted murder.

Albuquerque Police arrested 38-year-old Diego Ochoa on Monday afternoon following a slow speed pursuit, and what could be compared to a real-life, dangerous version of the classic video game “Frogger” as Ochoa ran across rush hour traffic on I-25 in efforts to escape.

Ochoa is wanted for attempted murder, accused of severing his girlfriend’s foot at an apartment on Osuna Road northeast last month. According to a complaint, Ochoa is said to have pinned the woman’s foot between a car and a garage door.

However, Albuquerque Police didn’t know who was running from them on Monday around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-25, just south of the Big I. A witness driving along I-25 captured video of two Albuquerque Police cars tailing a grey Honda car that only driving about 20 to 30 miles per hour.

According to a criminal complaint, at the time of the pursuit, officers only knew there was a man driving a car that was reported stolen.

They knew it because of what transpired before the slow-speed pursuit began. Officers were called out Circle K on San Mateo and McLeod Road in northeast Albuquerque for reports of a man “passed out” in the driver’s seat of a car. According to the complaint, before officers arrived, they determined the car was stolen based on its license plate.

Officers were said to be watching the car when a male driver awoke, began pushing the car, jumped in the driver’s seat and started it from a roll.

Police tailed the car on to I-25 south, where according to the complaint, the car began emitting white smoke from the exhaust and “appeared to be losing power.”

Officers continued to follow the car along I-25 south, past the Big I, at speeds of 20 to 30 mph.

“Yeah, that’s the top speed this car is going to go, right now it’s at 20, and he’s not stopping,” said one officer over the police radio, which was captured on a lapel camera recording.

According to lapel camera video recordings, the two officers were told to back off of the pursuit if the driver had driven past the Lomas Boulevard exit.

Wtnesses captured video of the driver exiting the driver’s door of the stolen car just after the Lomas exit, then running across I-25’s northbound lanes.

However, officers knew where the suspect was going, watching him run to the nearby New Mexico Scientific Laboratories building.

Officers drove to the other side of the freeway, stopping just outside the employee parking lot of the laboratory where they began chasing Ochoa on foot.

Moments later, officers arrested Ochoa at gunpoint. He told police he “didn’t do nothing,” and said he ran from officers because he was scared.

According to a complaint, Ochoa later headbutted an officer who was buckling him into the back of the police car. It was only after that they learned of Ochoa’s identity and the warrants against him.

Ochoa remained in MDC on Wednesday night on a no bond hold.