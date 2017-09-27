Man accused of intimidating a witness found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An assault victim charged with intimidating a witness by making a throat-slashing gesture is off the hook.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a jury found James Coriz not guilty on Tuesday.

Coriz is the Chimayo man whose wife was convicted of battery after she poured gas on him and lit him on fire.

While testifying at her trial earlier this year, court video shows Coriz run his hand across his throat.

A State Police officer who investigated the case took the gesture as a threat because Coriz said he did not want is wife prosecuted.

Tuesday, Coriz told the New Mexican he was simply scratching an itch, though in court, his attorney argued he made the gesture to show he was tired of answering questions.

 

