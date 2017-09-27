Los Lunas elementary schools recognized for ‘A’ ratings

OTIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two elementary schools in Los Lunas were honored for their hard work.

New Mexico True’s “Straight A Express Tour” celebrated Katherine Gallegos and Sundance Elementary Schools.

The tour celebrates schools that have achieved an A from the Public Education Department.

“There’s incredible things happening in our schools. We got to recognize those. We got to celebrate those,” Secretary of Education Christopher Ruszkowski said. “There’s a reason why these schools are earning A’s and there’s great academics going on here at Los Lunas and there’s great school spirit as well.”

The elementary schools are just two of more than 50 that will be recognized.