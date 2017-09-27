Local studio helping veterans reintegrate through art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Coping with emotions and trying to get back out into society after serving overseas can be difficult for some. Now a local business is trying to help with that through art.

Katie Neeley, who’s a veteran herself, wanted to help fellow vets by encouraging them to channel their emotions into artwork. Those paintings will be on display at KD Neeley Art Studio, with a portion of the proceeds going to help dozens of people in our community who have served.

“It gives me a sense of purpose which I really needed that’s why I started the gallery,” Neeley said.

After returning home from serving in Iraq, Neeley says she began suffering from PTSD. She had a hard time coping with it for a while but says she was able to get back on her feet thanks to the VA. Neeley also said she wanted to help those struggling with the same issues.

So she decided to buy a space downtown to create an art studio and now she’s holding an art show with artwork done by local veterans.

There will also be artwork dedicated to those who have served. A portion of the proceeds from the art show will also go to the organization “Heroes Walk Among Us,” while the rest of the money will go to the veterans who participated.

“There’s a lot of experiences we’ve had that we don’t have any other way to process and when we use creativity to process those experiences it helps us heal,” Neeley said.

One hundred pieces of artwork will be on display here at the “Face Palm Patriots” art show on Veterans Day, November 11.

Neeley is still collecting artwork from veterans until October 1st. Those interested can email jpeg images of work to submissions@neeleyarts.com. Neeley says she will contact the artist to let them know if their work has been accepted into the show.