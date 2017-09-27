Lobos defense continues to play well

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They started well against the run. The Lobos opened the season by holding Abilene Christian to under 10 rushing yards. They haven’t stopped moving forward since. Last weekend in Tulsa the Lobos held the nation’s number three offense to only 155 yards.

Tulsa came into the game averaging nearly 374 yards. One of those making plays for the Lobos is red shirt freshman linebacker Rhashuan Epting.

The 6-foot, 219 pound Epting had seven tackles, a sack and tackle for loss at Tulsa. He is the cousin of Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams. Epting believes in going hard every play.

“Win or lose, I don’t want to see plays out there that I left on the field,” said Epting. “So I want to give the team and my position, like I want to give them the best I can every play. That’s just what I try to do.”

The 2-2 Lobos are hosting Air Force in a Mountain West contest that just happens to be homecoming Saturday. The game has a 5 p.m. start time and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.