WEDNESDAY: A soggy day ahead of us with scattered to widespread storms on tap. Hardest hit areas look to be those within western NM and high terrain. Heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning are all possible within any given storm. Limited sunshine and cloud cover will help keep temperatures cool – expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s (most of us well below average for this time of year). Strong east winds will continue to crank across the Albuquerque-metro area with sustained speeds ranging between 20-30mph, gusting to 40mph.

THURSDAY: Another day of widespread storms and showers can be expected as ample moisture and enough lift remains in place over the state. Expect a slight warming trend to begin Thursday with high temperatures climbing back into the low 70s in the Albuquerque-metro area.