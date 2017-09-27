John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A good round of showers and storms will continue across the state this afternoon. A trough sitting to the west will pull moisture in from the south, while also providing the lift necessary to allow showers and storms to develop. Winds will continue to be gusty in the Albuquerque metro area, gusting up to 50 mph through tonight. The higher peaks of the northern high terrain (above 9000′) will also pick up a little more snow overnight.

The storm system will slowly lift to our north through Thursday and Friday. This will help the showers and storms continue across the state through at least early Saturday. How many showers we see for the end of the week will depend on how much dry air gets pulled into the state from the desert southwest as the storm lifts out. It does appear the trough will clear out by Sunday, allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures for the latter half of the weekend and early next week.